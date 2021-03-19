Dusk Network Trading 48.6% Higher Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $157.76 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00630924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

