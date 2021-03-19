DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.41 ($45.19).

Several brokerages recently commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

DWS opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.34. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

