Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

DYNDF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

