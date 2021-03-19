Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of TSE DND traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.29. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.