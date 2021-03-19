Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

