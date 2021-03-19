Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Cap of $146,674.73

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $146,674.73 and $38,406.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00080105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002833 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,922 coins and its circulating supply is 371,086 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

