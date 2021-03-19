Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.38. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 408,211 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Dynatronics worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

