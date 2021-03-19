E. John Rice, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WD traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 516,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

WD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

