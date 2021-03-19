e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.35 Million

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $81.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.20 million and the lowest is $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $306.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $331.34 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE ELF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,152 shares of company stock worth $13,588,649. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

