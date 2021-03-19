Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 62,566 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $2,348,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 323,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

