Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Lucy Sharman-Munday Sells 55,000 Shares

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

EYE traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 470 ($6.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.58. The stock has a market cap of £121.08 million and a P/E ratio of -254.44. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.15 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

