Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,821 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.74% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.69 million, a PE ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

