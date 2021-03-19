easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

