easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

