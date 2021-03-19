Eaton Vance Management Acquires 11,445 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.80 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

