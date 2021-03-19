Eaton Vance Management Acquires 32,084 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.42% of Woodward worth $32,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

