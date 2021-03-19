Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Applied Materials by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 86,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,896,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,676,000 after purchasing an additional 99,587 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $80,840,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

