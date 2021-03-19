Eaton Vance Management Buys 114,278 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

