Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,092 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

