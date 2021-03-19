Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,315 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

GD stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

