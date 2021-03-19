Eaton Vance Management Buys 990 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Markel worth $26,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,144.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,169.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,089.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,026.47. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

