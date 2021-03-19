Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

