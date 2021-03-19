Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,828 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of ViacomCBS worth $33,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.