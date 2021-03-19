Eaton Vance Management Has $27.59 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after acquiring an additional 468,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 178,816 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.