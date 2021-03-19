Eaton Vance Management Has $30.09 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.25% of Independent Bank worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 154,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

