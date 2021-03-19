Eaton Vance Management Has $30.18 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,649 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.