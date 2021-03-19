Eaton Vance Management Has $31.15 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Abiomed worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 53,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $298.86 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.61.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

