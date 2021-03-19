Eaton Vance Management Has $32.77 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.56% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.