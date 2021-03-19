Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

