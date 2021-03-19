Eaton Vance Management Invests $27.78 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 644,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,783,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.57% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

