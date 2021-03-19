Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,885 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,455.85, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.