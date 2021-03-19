Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,355 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.