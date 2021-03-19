Eaton Vance Management Purchases 164,121 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,121 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.57% of Envista worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,312,000.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.