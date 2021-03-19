Eaton Vance Management Purchases 45,427 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.39% of Middlesex Water worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $77.38 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

