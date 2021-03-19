Eaton Vance Management Purchases 515 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $310.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

