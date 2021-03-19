Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1,081.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,968 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.79% of CarGurus worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

