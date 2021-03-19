Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,624 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $113.71 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

