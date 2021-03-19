Eaton Vance Management Sells 46,348 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 3.14% of iHeartMedia worth $28,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $1,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iHeartMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $17.84 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

