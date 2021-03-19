Eaton Vance Management Sells 702,329 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,329 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

