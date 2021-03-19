Eaton Vance Management Sells 9,224 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

