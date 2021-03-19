ebakus (EBK) One Day Volume Hits $1,436.00

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 561.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ebakus has a total market capitalization of $486,077.41 and approximately $1,436.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ebakus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ebakus has traded up 4,926.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00629170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034580 BTC.

ebakus Profile

ebakus (CRYPTO:EBK) is a coin. ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 coins. The official website for ebakus is www.ebakus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can stake EBK tokens to vote for the infrastructure and participate in ebakus governance, additionally accounts with staked EBK tokens can send transactions with less proof of work which results in better User experience. The more tokens are held the faster the transaction gets confirmed (until baseline). Ebakus blocks are produced by a council of 21 block-producers, the 21 members are elected by EBK holders. The council votes on the validity of blocks to reach consensus. “

Buying and Selling ebakus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebakus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ebakus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ebakus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

