eBoost 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37,859.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 130.3% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $37,859.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.53 or 0.00347752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

