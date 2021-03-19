eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $20.00 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $21,335.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00344679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.