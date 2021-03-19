EchoLink Trading 72.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $297,938.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

