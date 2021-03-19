ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$7.85 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.12%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

