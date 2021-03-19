Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $55,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,466,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,268,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,479,000 after buying an additional 71,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

NYSE:ECL opened at $209.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

