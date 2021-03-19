EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $353,220.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,514.93 or 1.00027266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00075310 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003473 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

