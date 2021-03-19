Eden Market Cap Hits $3.19 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $265,384.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

