Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 20,966 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 204 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,831 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,715.66.

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

Shares of FEIM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.