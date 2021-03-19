Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,411.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 85% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $936,122.52 and $2,411.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

