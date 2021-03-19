Edgeware Price Hits $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $263.75 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,098,694,320 coins and its circulating supply is 5,481,478,651 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

